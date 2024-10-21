The agreement between India and China to resume patrolling at the “agreed perceived Line of Actual Control” including at the Depsang Plains and Demchok the way they used to happen before May 2020 is unlikely to lead to “immediate thinning down” of troops.

The deployment of troops at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh would remain commensurate as it is in every winter post Galwan face off, government sources said.

Zero trust

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had pointed out on October 1 at the curtain raiser event for the Chanakya Defence Dialogue the situation at the LAC is “stable” but not “normal”. He had also stated that the “biggest casualty” is trust between the two countries.

Though his statement was before the latest understanding reached between the two nations on the new patrolling arrangement which would lead to disengagement of the troops restoring normalcy at the borders, it gave a sense of military understanding of the situation at the LAC.

Indian Army officially did not comment on the developments on Monday as a senior officer stated that only Ministry of External Affairs have been authorised to speak on the issue.

Stalemate persists?

The new protocol agreed is said to have been that troops would be allowed to patrol in Demchok and Depsang from PP (patrolling point) 10 to PP 13 which was the position in pre-face off era.

However, sources in the defence and security establishment stated that the India-China Corps Commander Level Meetings will decide finer points of patrolling and other border related issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

There have been 21 rounds of such Commander level talks to resolve the LAC issues. On February 19, this year, at the Commander Level meeting, the two sides had discussed complete disengagement in the remaining areas of friction points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

