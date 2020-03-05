No instance of Corona infection in Maharashtra yet: CM

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday informed that not even a single person has been found infected with corona virus in the State.

Thackeray addressing the media at the State Legislature said that people need not be worried, but as a precaution large gatherings should be avoided during Holi festival. The next 15 days are crucial and the State Government was keenly observing the situation. Every foreign passenger at land and sea port is being screened for symptoms associated with corona virus, he said.

He reiterated that the use of n95 face mask was only required for doctors and medical staff screening the suspected patients, citizens are not required use it for self protection. The stock of the such masks is adequate in the State and the FDA of Maharashtra was ensuring that there was no unnecessary hoarding.

Earlier in the day the district administration in Buldhan cancelled the Sailani Baba Yatra, which every year attracts over six lakh devotees from both Hindu and Muslim faith. The inter-religious festival starting from Holi lasts for 15 days.

Maharashtra’s Health Secretary, Pradip Vyas said that as a precautionary measure people should avoid hand shakes, clean their hands regularly with soap and keep a distance of three feet from another person. The doctors are aware about the virus and there has been a lot of learning since the outbreak in December. Use of clean handkerchief provided adequate protection to the people.

Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Pravin Pardeshi said that over 70,000 foreign passengers have been screened out of which 90 were suspected to be infected but 83 passengers were found to be negative and reports of seven are awaited.