No lockdown in Delhi, but more restrictions soon: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the national capital even while hinting at new restrictions to curb the fast spread of Covid19 infection in the ongoing fourth wave of coronavirus.

He also said that Delhi currently has seven to ten days of Covid19 vaccine stock.

Faced with a sharp surge in new Covid19 cases, whose daily count hit a second highest single day spike of 8,521 on Friday, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 and ordered the closure of all schools till further orders.

"If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centres on a larger scale, then we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal told presspersons outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Saturday.

Kejriwal has been reviewing the Covid-19 situation for the past many days.

“Today also I held a review meeting at the LNJP hospital. The Delhi government and all the hospitals are going to replicate the level of preparations we had in November last year when infections were increased during the third wave and the doctors, nurses and health professionals had successfully tackled the situation,” he said.

LNJP has 2,000 beds and during the last wave all these beds were declared as Covid beds. Right now, as many as 1,500 beds have been declared as Covid beds.

During his visit to the LNJP Hospital, Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and AAP spokesperson Raghav Chaddha.

"During the meeting held today, I was updated on the requirements of the hospitals, which we shall fulfil. We will not let Delhites suffer," Kejriwal added.

Delhi’s record single day spike in new Covid19 cases was November 11 last year, when the city State added 8,593 infections.