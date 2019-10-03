No major dissent as BJP, Sena induct rebels from Opposition

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
The induction of 21 rebel leaders from Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) into the BJP and Shiv Sena has caused heartburn among leaders who have been serving the two parties for many years. But sources in both the parties believe that it would not lead to open rebellion against the BJP and Shiv Sena’s top leadership, as it would not be a politically sound move.
Seasoned Congress leaders such as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil; senior NCP leader from Navi Mumbai, Gangesh Naik; NCP’s satrap from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendent of King Shivaji, have also joined the BJP. Strongman Sachin Ahir from NCP, who has a major hold in the Worli area of Central Mumbai, has also quit the party to join the Shiv Sena.
Sena leaders have not given a ticket to Ahir for the Assembly elections, but have instead fielded Aaditya Thackeray from Worli. The Sena is heavily banking on his local management skills to get junior Thackeray elected to the Maharashtra Assembly.
A senior BJP leader pointed out that the sense of unrest among the serving members of the party is only temporary. Once the last date of withdrawing nomination is crossed, all the angst will subside. Since the BJP has its roots in the culture and discipline of the RSS, its members can never be at ease in other parties.
On the other hand, the Sena was also hit by defection on Thursday, with Palghar sitting MLA Amit Ghoda shifting to the NCP. On Wednesday, former BJP MLA Manikrao Kokate also joined the NCP for a ticket from Nashik district.
Veteran political analyst Nagesh Kesari observed that the defections do not really affect the voters or the parties.
A voter chooses leaders based on local affinities, he pointed out.
Since Independence, only during the 1978 and 1995 elections have rebels made any impact on government formation. In 1978, the Emergency factor played a role and, in 1995, the Babri Masjid incident cast its shadow, leading to the Shiv Sena-BJP forming the government in Maharashtra.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...