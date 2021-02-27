No new provisions added on content blocking: I&B Ministry

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday clarified that no new provision has been made with regards to blocking of content in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

The rules for social media platforms, OTT and digital news media were announced on Thursday.

Stating that “certain misgivings” are being raised regarding “Rule 16 under Part III ” of these rules, which states that in a case of emergency nature, interim blocking directions may be issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” the Ministry added that this is not a new provision.

“It is hereby clarified that this is not a new provision. For the past eleven years, since 2009, this provision has been exercised by the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009,” it added.