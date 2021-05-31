“No question of not complying with Rules,” Twitter tells Delhi HC

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Twitter on Monday told Delhi High Court that it had already appointed a Resident Grievance Officer on May 28 and that there was “no question of not complying with the law or Rules”.
The High Court issued notices to Twitter and the Centre and gave three weeks time to the social media giant to file an affidavit to substantiate its assertions with regard to complying with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The case was listed for hearing on July 6.
Also see: Explained: Twitter, WhatsApp vs Govt of India
Issuing notices, Justice Rekha Palli observed that petitioner had sought directions to Twitter Communications India Pvt. Ltd and Twitter Inc, San Francisco, US to comply with the Rules, 2021.
“The grievance of the petition is towards non-appointment,” said Justice Palli. Before the Judge passed the order, the counsel for Twitter Inc, San Francisco, US, Sajan Poovayya, made an oral prayer for deletion of Twitter Communications India Pvt. Ltd as Respondent because the entity that would deal with the present matter is Twitter Inc, San Francisco, US. The Court noted the submission and issued notices to the Centre and Twitter Inc, San Francisco.
Addressing the Court, the counsel for Twitter said, “The Rules have been complied with. There is no question of Rules not being followed. A resident grievance officer has been appointed as of May 28, 2021,” said Sajan Poovayya,
At this juncture, the counsel for the petitioners interjected to say that although Twitter is saying that they have appointed an officer, it is not certain whether they have done it according to the law.
“That is why I am asking them to put in an affidavit,” said Justice Rekha Palli.
Also read: Petition filed in HC against Twitter for not complying with new IT guidelines
The petition was filed by Amit Acharya through his counsels Akash Vajpai and Manish Kumar against Union of India, Twitter Communications India Pvt. Ltd and Twitter Inc, San Francisco, US against non-compliance of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by Twitter and sought an appropriate writ against both the Centre and the Twitter to perform their statutory and executive duties under the Rules.
According to the Rules 4C of the IT Rule, every Significant Social Media Intermediary has to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall, subject to clause (b), be responsible for the functions referred to in sub-rule(2) of rule 3 which provides for the mechanism of the intermediary.
“The intermediary shall prominently publish on its website, mobile-based application or both, as the case may be, the name of the Grievance Officer and his contact details as well as mechanism by which a user or a victim may make complaint against violation of the provisions of this rule or any other matters pertaining to the computer resources made available by it,” says the rule.
The role of the Grievance Officer is to acknowledge a complaint within 24 hours and dispose it off within a period of 15 days from the date of its receipt. The rule prescribes that the Grievance Officer shall also receive and acknowledge any order, notice or direction issued by the Appropriate Government, any competent authority or a court of competent jurisdiction.
The petitioners had contended that the Rules had come into force from February 25, 2021 and the Centre had given three months time to the social media platforms to comply. The three months’ period expired on May 25 but Twitter had not complied with the Rules.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...