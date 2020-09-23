No shortage of Remdesivir injections in Mumbai, Thane: Maharashtra Minister

There is no shortage of Remdesivir injections for Covid treatment in Mumbai, Thane and other major cities but it should be made available in remote districts of the State such as Buldana, Jalna, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Beed and Osmanabad. Producers and distributors should take necessary measures for this, said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister, Rajendra Shingane in a media statement.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting with FDA officials and representatives of pharmaceutical companies.

Remdesivir injections are used for the treatment, patients with a medium to severe coronavirus infections.

As on September 22, 15,779 Remdesivir injections were available in the State and about 1,50,256 more injections will be available by September 30 Therefore, if the distribution planning is done properly in the future, there will be no shortage, the statement said.

Shingane said there is a need for an availability plan by constantly reviewing the stock numbers. Patients requirement should be monitored from the control room of the FDA Commissioner office to know where the drug will be available nearby. The public should be informed about this. Information on stocks of the injection produced in the State as well as its daily distribution and usage in each district should be available in the control room,

Considering the increasing number of patients in the State, distributors should supply maximum to Maharashtra out of the stocks they receive, he said.