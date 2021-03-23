No shortage of vaccines in Karnataka, asserts State Health Minister

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
There is no shortage of vaccines in Karnataka, according to Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education.. “We have discussed this with the Centre and we have been assured that there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine,” said the minister.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said “The State will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre by next week. Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight. Government will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccines.”
As on March 22, Karnataka has safely vaccinated over 27.10 lakh people. Also, the state has considerably ramped up the coverage with more than two lakh vaccinations per day.
“Till date, the State has received 38.85 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Centre which is being distributed to regional and district vaccine stores from time to time and from district level stores to all government and private health facilities as per their requirement and consumption,” said Dr Sudhakar.
He added “Re-allocation and redistribution of vaccine vials is happening as per requirement among health facilities within the district and also among the districts based on their coverage. This is being closely monitored at taluk, district and state levels on a daily basis so that there is no shortage of vaccine at any health facility or there is unnecessary excess vaccine stocked at any of the health facilities.”
Karnataka reported 2,010 fresh Covid19 cases. New cases reported were, Bengaluru – 1,280 cases, Kalaburagi – 129 cases, Mysuru – 100 cases and Dakshina Kannada 74 cases. With rise in cases, state cumulatively 9,73,657 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, according to the health bulletin.
The Bengaluru city on Tuesday reported 1,280 cases and the total positive cases in the city stood at 4,19,838 and active cases were 10,766. On the discharge front, the city reported 399 cases and so far 4,04,515 people have been discharged.
The following are day-wise cases in Bengaluru: March 23 – 1,280 cases, March 22 – 886 cases, March 21 – 1,039 cases, March 20 – 1,186 cases, March 19 – 1,037 cases and March 18 – 925 cases.
Dr K Sudhakar said the second wave has begun in the state. Number of cases are increasing in several parts of the state. People should be vigilant and ensure that covid precautions are followed. People who are not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for next two months.
Starting from April 1, vaccines will be available to all citizens above 45 years of age. This will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free. He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
