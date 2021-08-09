No transaction with Israel’s NSO Group: Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry on Monday has said that it did not have any transaction with the NSO Group, which sells the spyware.

NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance software company, has been under increasing attack following allegations that its Pegasus software was used for surveillance of phones of prominent individuals in several countries, including India.

‘No deal’

“Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies,” Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence said in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and Information Technology also had dismissed recently media reports alleging use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians He claimed that the reports just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

The opposition parties have been demanding a debate on the issue and disrupting proceedings in Parliament since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.

The controversy erupted after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data claimed evidence that the military-grade malware from the NSO Group was being used to spy on politicians, journalists, human rights activists and others.

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw had also said that with several checks and balances being in place, “any sort of illegal surveillance” by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.