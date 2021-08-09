No transaction with Israel’s NSO Group: Defence Ministry

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Defence Ministry on Monday has said that it did not have any transaction with the NSO Group, which sells the spyware.
NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance software company, has been under increasing attack following allegations that its Pegasus software was used for surveillance of phones of prominent individuals in several countries, including India.
“Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies,” Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence said in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and Information Technology also had dismissed recently media reports alleging use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians He claimed that the reports just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.
The opposition parties have been demanding a debate on the issue and disrupting proceedings in Parliament since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.
The controversy erupted after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data claimed evidence that the military-grade malware from the NSO Group was being used to spy on politicians, journalists, human rights activists and others.
In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw had also said that with several checks and balances being in place, “any sort of illegal surveillance” by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...