No ‘visarjan’ for Bappa in drought-hit Latur

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
Even as Maharashtra readies to celebrate the conclusion of the annual Ganesh festival on Thursday with the visarjan, or immersion, of Ganesha idols, there could be an issue in Marathwada as in many parts of the region there is very little water in most waterbodies.
The Latur civic body, for instance, has appealed to devotees to keep their idols at home or donate them to the municipal corporation as there is no water for immersion. The civic body has said that it has to protect whatever water is left in wells and lakes to cater to drinking needs.
In 2016, Latur city and surrounding villages received water through the ‘Jaldoot’, special train operated by the Indian Railways. According to the Latur district administration, the situation is grave this year as well.
The Latur municipal body held a meeting of Ganesh mandals in the city and said that mandals can take out processions, but must not immerse the idols in wells and lakes. The administration has already acquired water sources, including wells, and is trying to ration water.
Latur has an old tradition of Ganesha festival and activists insist that citizens and mandals have to change the way the festival is celebrated and make it environment-friendly.
There is deficit rainfall in all eight districts in Marathwada region this season and dams have 33 per cent water stock. The State government has been experimenting with cloud-seeding, but without much success, said locals.
