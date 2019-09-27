Nobody wants to admit; but Maharashtra politicos wary of moves in Pitru Paksha

Hyundai unveils Elantra facelift; launch next week
The premium sedan will benefit from festival season demand
Political activities in the poll-bound Maharashtra will gain momentum with the end of an “inauspicious” period of Pitru Paksha or Shraddha on Saturday. Even as elections were announced almost a week ago, politicos are unwilling to take any major decisions regarding alliances, announcing the names of candidates or even launch of a campaign for the State Assembly polls that will be conducted on October 21.
Pitru Paksha is observed to pay obeisance to the soul of departed by performing Shraddha rituals so that the soul gets moksha (liberation). This year the Pitru Paksha started on September 13 and will end on September 28.
“This particular period is mourning period and inauspicious for weddings or to start any good or important initiative. And what could be more important than power? We don’t want to take a risk by drawing wrath of deceased people by starting political moves during this period,” said one of the young politicians who wants to remain anonymous, fearing that if he comes out openly it would damage his “ rational” image.
Political circles are abuzz with talks that the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is waiting for Pitru Paksha to end so that they could announce seat sharing formula.
Recently, when the media asked Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, if Pitru Paksha was delaying the alliance decision, he didn’t answer directly and diverted the question to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav quipped, “ Our party is Pitru Paksha ( he meant his party, is his father's – Bal Thackeray’s party)”. Political observers say that Uddhav also wanted to communicate to Fadnavis that Sena is “fatherly” party in the saffron alliance.
But it is not only Pitru Paksha.There are politicos across party lines in Maharashtra who get busy in various rituals ahead of polls.
Maharashtra is the first in the country to enact anti superstition law after rationalist activist Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune. Dabholkar had campaigned for the law. However, no political party wholeheartedly supported the move and the law, in diluted form, was passed only when Dabholkar was killed in 2013.
The premium sedan will benefit from festival season demand
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...