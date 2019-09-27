Nobody wants to admit; but Maharashtra politicos wary of moves in Pitru Paksha

Political activities in the poll-bound Maharashtra will gain momentum with the end of an “inauspicious” period of Pitru Paksha or Shraddha on Saturday. Even as elections were announced almost a week ago, politicos are unwilling to take any major decisions regarding alliances, announcing the names of candidates or even launch of a campaign for the State Assembly polls that will be conducted on October 21.

Pitru Paksha is observed to pay obeisance to the soul of departed by performing Shraddha rituals so that the soul gets moksha (liberation). This year the Pitru Paksha started on September 13 and will end on September 28.

“This particular period is mourning period and inauspicious for weddings or to start any good or important initiative. And what could be more important than power? We don’t want to take a risk by drawing wrath of deceased people by starting political moves during this period,” said one of the young politicians who wants to remain anonymous, fearing that if he comes out openly it would damage his “ rational” image.

Political circles are abuzz with talks that the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is waiting for Pitru Paksha to end so that they could announce seat sharing formula.

Recently, when the media asked Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, if Pitru Paksha was delaying the alliance decision, he didn’t answer directly and diverted the question to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav quipped, “ Our party is Pitru Paksha ( he meant his party, is his father's – Bal Thackeray’s party)”. Political observers say that Uddhav also wanted to communicate to Fadnavis that Sena is “fatherly” party in the saffron alliance.

But it is not only Pitru Paksha.There are politicos across party lines in Maharashtra who get busy in various rituals ahead of polls.

Maharashtra is the first in the country to enact anti superstition law after rationalist activist Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune. Dabholkar had campaigned for the law. However, no political party wholeheartedly supported the move and the law, in diluted form, was passed only when Dabholkar was killed in 2013.