Nominations open till September 15

The nominations for Padma Awards 2021 are open till September 15, 2020. The nominations/recommendations — that started from May 1, 2020 — will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in.

“Around 8,035 registrations have been made on the portal against which 6,361 nominations/recommendations have been completed,” said an official release.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline, added the release.

The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on Republic Day every year.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries/Departments, States/UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and persons who are doing selfless service to the society,” said the release.

Details in this regard are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (www.mha.gov.in ). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx .