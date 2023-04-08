Lack of cooperation from the State government is causing a delay in the execution of the projects of the Central governments in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Speaking in a public meeting at the Parade Grounds here on Saturday, the Prime Minister asked the State government to not to create hindrances in development.

Stating that ‘family rule’ in the State has been resulting in mis-governance and corruption in the State, Modi said the power in the State is concentrated in few hands and people of Telangana should be aware of such people.

The Centre has been working for the development of Telangana as part its national development plan, Modi said adding that a mega textile park will be set up in the State. The length of the national highways in the State was doubled in the last nine years, he added.

Referring to the work done by the NDA government in the last nine years, the Prime Minister said that India was among those nations which focussed on infrastructure development during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further said that ₹10-lakh-crore was allocated for infrastructure development in the Union Budget this year.

Earlier, he flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati and laid the foundation stone for ₹11,355-crore worth of development projects, including the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station and few highway projects.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the meeting, despite being included in the list of dignitaries to be seated on the dais and on the plaques of the foundation stones of the projects.

