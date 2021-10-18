Non-gazetted Central staff to get up to ₹7,000 bonus

Over 15 lakh Central Government employees will get non-productivity linked bonus. This will be equal to 30 days emolument and each one could get up to ₹7000.

This will be applicable to employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’ who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus).

“The payment of ad-hoc bonus will also be admissible to all eligible employees of Central Para Military forces and Armed Forces,” an office memorandum issued by Expenditure Department of Finance Ministry said.

Extended to UT Administration

Further, it mentioned that this order deemed to be extended to the employees of UT Administration which follow the Central Government pattern of emoluments and are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia scheme.

Only those employees who were in service as on March 31, 2021 and have rendered at least 6 months of continuous service during the year 2020-21 will be eligible for payment under these orders. Also, the casual labour who have worked in offices following six days week for at least 240 days each for 3 years or more will be eligible for non- productivity linked bonces. Here, the maximum amount will be ₹1,184.