Not interested in politics during pandemic, how can we be quiet on mismanagement: Siddaramaiah

In Karnataka, the BJP government and Opposition Congress, continued to spar over corruption in Covid-related procurement.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday reiterated the demand for a judicial probe into Covid-related procurement and said “Why is the government afraid of a judicial enquiry on corruption in procurement of medical essentials? If the ministers are so clean, what is holding them back from initiating investigation?”

Govt’s response

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, on Thursday, fielded five ministers to clarify Congress party’s claims. The five ministers – K Sudhakar, CN Ashwath Narayana, Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, Sriramulu and Shivaram Hebbar held a joint press conference and said It is a big shame that the Opposition is indulging in cheap politics, when the entire world is trying to control the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

The Opposition party is accusing the Medical Education Department of spending ₹815 crore but the truth is Medical Education has only spent ₹33 crore till date for the Covid management, purchase of equipment. We have just proposals worth ₹815 crore but that has not been spent,” said K Sudhakar.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the Opposition to support the government in control of Covid-19 and stop indulging in spreading lies for political gains.

Ministers said “This is not the time to do politics. It is the time to support the frontline workers. Many of us are working even where families are infected. These kinds of false allegations really hurt.”

Politics during Covid

Opposition leader said “We are not interested in doing politics during Covid-19 pandemic. Which is why we have not taken up many other pressing issues. But how can we be quiet when hundreds of people are succumbing due #Covid19 mismanagement?”

He further said “It is true that the Medical Education department has sent a proposal worth ₹815 crore. It is also true that there is a note on the proposal which says that these are not recommended by experts. What is the significance of this note?”