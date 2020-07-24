Not interested in politics during pandemic, how can we be quiet on mismanagement: Siddaramaiah

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
In Karnataka, the BJP government and Opposition Congress, continued to spar over corruption in Covid-related procurement.
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday reiterated the demand for a judicial probe into Covid-related procurement and said “Why is the government afraid of a judicial enquiry on corruption in procurement of medical essentials? If the ministers are so clean, what is holding them back from initiating investigation?”
Chief Minister Yediyurappa, on Thursday, fielded five ministers to clarify Congress party’s claims. The five ministers – K Sudhakar, CN Ashwath Narayana, Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, Sriramulu and Shivaram Hebbar held a joint press conference and said It is a big shame that the Opposition is indulging in cheap politics, when the entire world is trying to control the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.
The Opposition party is accusing the Medical Education Department of spending ₹815 crore but the truth is Medical Education has only spent ₹33 crore till date for the Covid management, purchase of equipment. We have just proposals worth ₹815 crore but that has not been spent,” said K Sudhakar.
The Chief Minister has also appealed to the Opposition to support the government in control of Covid-19 and stop indulging in spreading lies for political gains.
Ministers said “This is not the time to do politics. It is the time to support the frontline workers. Many of us are working even where families are infected. These kinds of false allegations really hurt.”
Opposition leader said “We are not interested in doing politics during Covid-19 pandemic. Which is why we have not taken up many other pressing issues. But how can we be quiet when hundreds of people are succumbing due #Covid19 mismanagement?”
He further said “It is true that the Medical Education department has sent a proposal worth ₹815 crore. It is also true that there is a note on the proposal which says that these are not recommended by experts. What is the significance of this note?”
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...