Novavax inks supply pact with Serum Institute on Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Biotech company Novavax Inc has entered into a supply and licence agreement with Pune’s Serum Institute of India, on the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
Under the agreement, Serum is granted exclusive and non-exclusive licences for the development, co-formulation, filling and finishing, registration and commercialisation of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine product for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Novavax said in a recent SEC filing.
Serum will purchase the two components of the product (the antigen drug substance and Matrix-M adjuvant) from Novavax and the parties will equally split the revenue from sale of the product by Serum in its licensed territory, net agreed costs, the statement said.
The licences granted Serum provide exclusive rights in India during the term of the agreement and non-exclusive rights during the “Pandemic Period” (as declared by the World Health Organization) in all countries other than specified countries designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries, with respect to which Novavax retains rights.
Serum is responsible for the development, co-formulation, filling and finishing, registration and commercialisation of the products in its licensed territory, subject to oversight from a joint steering committee composed of representatives of both companies, the statement said.
The Pune-based vaccine-maker has an existing tie-up on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine candidate.
