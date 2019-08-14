Now, battalion of 1200 commandos specially for Indian Railways

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has readied a battalion of 1200 commandos – termed Commandos for Railway Security or CORAS – who will ensure safe upkeep and smooth operations of the railway establishments in emergency areas.

“These commandos have been trained for one year in various areas including National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar and Greyhound in Hyderabad. More battalions can be trained based on additional demand,” Arun Kumar, Director General, RPF told BusinessLine.

The battalions will protect railway and train properties in Naxal-hit areas in India. They have undergone weapons training of the latest kind, can identify and neutralise landmines, and also have special capacity to handle terrorist threat or hit areas.

Indian Railways’ trains and properties – which are spread across India – have been targeted several times to break connectivity or harm people.

Railway properties are protected by Railway Police Force and Government Railway Police. There are 76,000 RPF employees.