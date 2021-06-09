Now, correct personal details on Co-WIN vaccine certificate online

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The government has announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the Co-WIN vaccination certificate.
Users can make the correction through the Co-WIN website.
People with disabilities can now use UDID card for registration on CoWIN: Govt
“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Co-WIN vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.
The Co-WIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and help in the access of several other premises.
Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.
Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.
Centre fixes maximum price for Covid vaccines at private centres
A “Blue Shield” with double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the Co-WIN portal.
Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for Co-WIN registration.
