Now, India to impose testing, quarantine for UK travellers

India has decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in the country from October 4, making it mandatory for them to not only undergo multiple Covid RT-PCR tests, but also quarantine at home or in the destination address for the first 10 days after landing, said sources tracking the matter.
“Authorities in the Home Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry will take the necessary steps to implement the new measures. Our new regulations will come into effect from October 4, and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK,” the source told BusinessLine.
The UK has kept India’s vaccination certificates out of the list of 18 approved countries despite recognising Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India in India, as an eligible vaccine in its expanded travel advisory that will come into force on October 4.
This means that Indian travellers to the UK will continue to be treated as non-vaccinated and need to quarantine for 10 days after arrival.
They will also need to get pre-departure Covid RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, one on arrival at the airport, and one on the eighth day after arrival.
“UK nationals travelling from the UK to India will also have to undergo an equal number of tests on their arrival in India that Indian travellers will have to take for travelling to the UK. This is irrespective of their vaccination status,” said the source.
Following the Indian government’s protest over UK’s revised travel advisory, the UK High Commission’s spokesperson had said last week that the country was engaging with the Government of India to explore how it could expand the UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India.
“No headway has been made by the UK on the matter of recognising India’s vaccination certification process yet. India just wants it to be clear that if Indian travellers, who are vaccinated with Covishield, are discriminated against and treated as non-vaccinated, the same treatment will be extend to travellers to India from the UK,” said the source.
