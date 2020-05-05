Now, migrant workers in Telangana can go home

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Telangana to organise 280 trains in 7 days to different States
With thousands of migrant workers longing to go to their native places, the Telangana government has decided to launch a massive evacuation programme by operating 40 trains every day for a week.
Starting today (Tuesday), the Telangana government would organise trains from different stations in Hyderabad and from Warangal, Khammam, Damaracharla to ferry labourers to their native places located in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other States.
After a review meeting, related to the problems faced by the migrant labourers on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had spoken to South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and requested him to organise 40 special trains this week.
This decision was taken after many migrant workers, who work in various sectors of the state - including construction, had come out on the streets. The migrant workers also approached police stations and requested the authorities to provide some means of transportation to reach their homes in other states.
The demands only grew and their voices were amplified after the Union Government announced relaxations in the inter-State movement of those workers and people stranded elsewhere.
Though the State government announced that it would provide shelter, rice and financial support to the migrant labourers, volunteers providing relief material to migrant workers alleged that thousands of migrant workers were yet to receive any help from the government.
Unable to receive any help and intense pressure from their families, many migrant workershad set off for their native places on foot.
The migrant workers, who have registered their names with the respective police stations, would be allowed to take the trains.
The details of their travel schedule will be made available with the police stations.
