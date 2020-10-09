Now, taxi through Kerala backwaters!

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Are you sick of travelling by taxis on roads? Come to Kerala, the God’s Own Country will offer you a ride in water taxis to enjoy the scenic backwaters.
The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is all set to introduce water taxis in the backwaters of Alappuzha aimed at promoting tourism as well as providing hassle-free travel facilities for people living in various islands in and around Alappuzha.
“Just like taxis on roads, these diesel-powered boats will be available to the public. A mobile number will be provided by the department for booking and the fares would be on an hourly basis that would be fixed by the government”, Shaji V Nair, Director, State Water Transport Department told BusinessLine.
These diesel-powered taxis can carry 10 passengers at a time and the boat has a maximum speed of 15 nautical miles which would allow it to cover the Kottayam-Kumarakom route in less than an hour against the normal two hours journey taken by conventional passenger boats, he said.
This is for the first time in India a water taxi service is being launched and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to flag off the first service on October 15.
Initially, the department plans to deploy four boats with advanced safety features in Alappuzha this month and another two by the end of December. The service would be extended to Kuttanad area as well, Nair said.
Depending on its success, more such services would be introduced throughout Kerala in a phased manner. The government’s intention is to explore the full potential of water transport and pass on its benefits to the people for cost-effective and environment-friendly transportation.
All the four boats are constructed at a yard in Aroor in Alappuzha at a cost of ₹50 lakh each with a specially designed engine imported from Sweden.
According to him, such water taxi services are definitely going to be a boon for the people living in the water-logged areas who depend on boats and traditional canoes for their travel to the mainland. The commencement of such service would enable them to reach their destinations faster. Each boat will have three employees and these taxis would be parked at the designated areas at the Alappuzha boat station.
Sandith Thandassery, CEO of Navgathi Marine, which designed and manufactured these water taxi series, said that the boats are ideal for short travel passenger transportation. The catamaran hull form ensures low resistance and better stability during operations. It also has an advanced electric power steering system.
It was Sandith’s firm that built India’s first solar ferry, Aditya, in 2017 which is playing in the Vaikkom-Thavanakkadavu route.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
October 10, 2020, marks the 28th anniversary of the inauguration of Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu — or the second ...
Domestic musical chair puts the daughter of a single mother at the wheel of her life
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...