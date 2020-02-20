Now, Tharoor asks CWC to resolve leadership issues

The cry within the Congress for a change in leadership has become louder as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor endorsed former MP Sandeep Diskhit’s reported comments that the leadership question is the biggest challenge before the party. Several senior leaders, including the Central Election Authority Chairman and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, had favoured elections to all posts in the party.

Tharoor on Thursday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold the elections to “energise workers and inspire voters”. “What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters,” Tharoor said reacting to an interview by Dikshit where he said at least six people are capable for becoming the Congress president.

“Some have asked who should vote and for what. I was referring to my earlier call eight months ago for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the ‘AICC plus PCC delegates’ list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the party presidency,” Tharoor said.

After the Delhi election, the Congress leadership has been facing questions on the “performance” of the leadership.