NRC, a divisive ploy to divert attention from economy: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said here on Thursday that it is clear that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah government at the Centre is “bankrupt of decency” and is “clueless” on how to manage problems of the country.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary party, she said the economic crisis is deepening by the day.

She said the Centre is trying to divert the people’s attention from this by bringing “divisive” issues such as National Registry of Citizens.

“There is worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses. Consumption, especially in rural areas, is falling. Exports are declining. And prices of essential food commodities are rising, causing hardship to households. Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi-Shah Government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all,” she claimed. She told her party’s MPs that the public sector has been put on the block to be sold off to a few “favoured” business people.

“To divert the attention of our people from their day-to-day livelihood concerns, the Prime Minister and his Home Minister persist in pursuing divisive policies. These issues, like the one relating to amendments in the citizenship law, strike at the very foundations of our Constitution,” the UPA chairperson said.

She termed the decision of the Centre to celebrate Constitution Day as “sheer hypocrisy.”