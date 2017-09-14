National

NRDC, APIS ink pact for start-up

OUR BUREAU Hyderabad | Updated on January 10, 2018 Published on September 14, 2017


The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) to encourage start-up pre dominantly in the manufacturing & technology driven sectors.

The APIS has created four ‘plug & play’ technology business incubators in Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi, Anantapur and Kakinada to promote innovation and start-ups.

The State Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced early this year the creation of a ₹100 crore, exclusive start-up fund to help budding entrepreneurs and innovative ideas. The Chairman & Managing Director of NRDC H Purushottam signed the MoU with Valli Kumari, CEO of APIS recently at the International Innovation Fair at Visakhapatnam.

The CM said at the Fair, “Technology and Internet of Things are a deadly combination. Being a tech-savvy government, we want to encourage our youth in all possible manners to become entrepreneurs.

Published on September 14, 2017
alliance and joint venture
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor