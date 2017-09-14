NRDC, APIS ink pact for start-up

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) to encourage start-up pre dominantly in the manufacturing & technology driven sectors.

The APIS has created four ‘plug & play’ technology business incubators in Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi, Anantapur and Kakinada to promote innovation and start-ups.

The State Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced early this year the creation of a ₹100 crore, exclusive start-up fund to help budding entrepreneurs and innovative ideas. The Chairman & Managing Director of NRDC H Purushottam signed the MoU with Valli Kumari, CEO of APIS recently at the International Innovation Fair at Visakhapatnam.

The CM said at the Fair, “Technology and Internet of Things are a deadly combination. Being a tech-savvy government, we want to encourage our youth in all possible manners to become entrepreneurs.