NTA likely to release UGC - NET results today, here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET) on February 18, 2022.

The UGC - NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC - NET.

The exams were conducted together by NTA between November 20, 2021, and January 05, 2022.

Phase 1 of UGC - NET was conducted between November 2021 and December 2021. Phase II was conducted between December 24, 2021, and December 27, 2021. Phase III was a Computer Based Test for 81 subjects and was conducted between January 04, 2021, and January 05, 2021.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams can either check their results on the official site of UGC - NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in or on nta.ac.in.

How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC - NET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result link’ that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen, download it

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference