NTPC invites tender for pilot hydrogen bus and car projects

NTPC has invited global Expression of Interest (EoI) to provide 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FC) based electric buses in Delhi and an equal number of Hydrogen Fuel Cell based electric cars for Leh.

The EoI has been issued by NTPC’s wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) Limited.

“The move to procure Hydrogen Fuel Cell based vehicles is first of its kind project in the country, wherein a complete solution from green energy to the fuel cell vehicle would be developed. The initiative, which has been undertaken with support of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will also harness renewable energy for generation of hydrogen and develop its storage and dispensation facilities as part of pilot projects at Leh and Delhi. The move to launch hydrogen powered vehicles aims at decarbonizing mobility segment,” an official statement said.

NTPC has already commissioned 90 public charging stations in various cities and battery charging and swapping station at Faridabad for e-3-wheelers. Similarly, e-Bus solution for Andaman & Nicobar Administration is under implementation, the statement said.