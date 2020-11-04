National

NTPC Mauda transports fly ash to Rajshree Cement Kalburgi in Karnataka

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

NTPC Mauda has transported 3,186 tonnes of dry fly ash in 51 rail wagons to Rajshree Cement (a unit of Ultratech Cement) Kalburgi, Karnataka.

A company statement said that NTPC Mauda has become the first power plant of NTPC in Maharashtra to send a large amount of dry fly ash through rail.

During the financial year 2019-20, almost 23.57 lakh tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes by NTPC Mauda. The power plant produces approximately 24-25 lakh tonnes of ash annually. Currently, 100 per cent of ash is being utilised for the production of cement and fly ash bricks, construction of road embankment, development of low-lying land, and raising of ash dyke, the statement added.

NTPC Ltd
