NTPC REL invites bids for India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Ladakh

NTPC Ltd’s wholly-owned arm National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) has come out with a domestic tender to establish India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh, the Power Ministry said on Thursday in a release. The sale of bid documents would begin from July 31.

NTPC REL and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) would jointly be executing the Green Mobility Project in Ladakh. The government is also setting up a dedicated 1.25-MW solar plant in Leh by NTPC REL to make the hydrogen fuelling station completely green. The solar plant contract is likely to be awarded within a month, the release added.

NTPC REL has earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with Ladakh for the development of green hydrogen technologies in the high-altitude region.

“The successful completion of the project would usher in a new era of free transport in and around Leh and India would be amongst few countries to take a lead in this coveted place,” the release further added. It will also ease the surface transport issues in Ladakh and will give a major impetus to tourism in the region, as per the release.