Communal tensions in neighbouring Nuh has put Gurugram, which houses headquarters of several multinational and Indian corporates, on the edge on Tuesday.

Spillover effect was seen in regions such as Sohna. Isolated instances of arson and vandalism in Sector 57 and Sector 66 (Badshahpur) disrupted peace in the city.

While the District Administration of Gurugram directed all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, to remain closed on Tuesday, it also prompted many companies in the city to ask employees to work-from-home. Employees were asked to exercise precautions while travelling.

A senior executive with a FMCG company said the company’s management decided to direct all employees to work from home and stay connected virtually. “The violence is bit too close to home,” a senior executive with a consulting firm said.

Also read: Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway in NCR to have new metro connectivity within 4 years

Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder of Xpheno, had to cancel his trip to Gurugram after reaching Bengaluru Airport as many of his Gurugram clients asked him to do so. He, along with a couple of his colleagues, were scheduled to attend a slew of business meetings in Gurugram.

“Some CXOs and VCs were advised to avoid travelling to the city. Some of them also informed me that they will be working from home on Tuesday. So eventually, we decided to cancel our travel plans,” he added.

Puneet Kaura, Chairman, CII Delhi State Council, said, “Businesses and companies in Gurugram are quite shaken up. There are definitely some concerns and it has created some ripples in the system. Many private sector companies asked employees to work from home as a precaution.”

The district administration of the city on Tuesday evening prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person in the wake of the ongoing communal tensions.

“All educational institutions in Gurugram will remain open on August 2, except in Sohna Sub-division. Normalcy has been restored in Gurugram. Citizens are requested to remain calm and avoid rumours,” Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said in a social media post.