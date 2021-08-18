Number of new Covid-19 cases in TN declines to 1,797

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,797 (it was 1,804 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,94,233.

After 1,908 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,083.

The number of deaths registered was 31 and 1,57,339/ samples were tested, according to the state health department data.

Chennai reported 198 new cases (209 on Tuesday), while Coimbatore saw 210 additional cases (206).