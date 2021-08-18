National

Number of new Covid-19 cases in TN declines to 1,797

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 18, 2021

A medical staff member showing Covisheild vaccine during Covid 19 vaccination in progress   -  The Hindu

Chennai reports 198 new cases, Coimbatore 210

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,797 (it was 1,804 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,94,233.

After 1,908 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,083.

The number of deaths registered was 31 and 1,57,339/ samples were tested, according to the state health department data.

Chennai reported 198 new cases (209 on Tuesday), while Coimbatore saw 210 additional cases (206).

Published on August 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.