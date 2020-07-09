NVDIA-IIT(H) sets up AI research centre

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and the US-based chip design company NVIDIA have set up NVAITC, a centre to focus on accelerating research on Artificial Intelligence and its commercial adoption.

It will work on fundamental AI algorithms, as well as building solutions in the fields of agriculture, smart cities and language processing.

The IIT(H) already houses two NVIDIA DGX-1TM systems and an NVIDIA DGX-2TM system to help research activities at the institute.

BS Murty, Director of IIT(H), said the synergy between the two organisations would help find solutions to the challenges that are specific to the country.

Some of the areas of research for the centre would include increasing crop yields using AI algorithms and applying AI-based solutions to support safer transportation systems, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for NVIDIA South Asia, said in a statement.