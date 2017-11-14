Odd-even game between NGT, Delhi govt

n what is turning out to be a tug-of-war between the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme did not receive any clarity on Tuesday.

The NGT rapped the Delhi government on its fresh application seeking exemption for women drivers and two-wheelers, and asked for its justification.

While the Delhi government subsequently withdrew the application, it is not certain whether the scheme, which is supposed to be part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), would be implemented any time soon.

Marginal improvement



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi has improved marginally from “severe” to “very poor.” The figures, however, don’t paint a pretty picture.

The NGT noted that the PM10 levels are found to be over 1,000 µg/m3 in most places in Delhi — 10 times higher than the prescribed value of 100 µg/m3, and PM2.5 is found to be in the range of 594 to 802 µg/m3 as against the prescribed value of 60 µg/m3 — 10 to 13 times higher than the acceptable limit.

Meanwhile, calling the disastrous air quality situation prevailing over Delhi, an “environment and public health emergency,” the Tribunal asked the State government to identify the highly polluted areas of the city and “ensure sprinkling of water by using appropriate equipment and, if possible, even through helicopter to bring down the particulate matters in the ambient air quality.”

Diesel vehicles



The Tribunal has once again stressed on the fact that diesel vehicles older than 10 years old have to be taken off the streets. “It is pointed out that large number of diesel taxis are permitted to ply in NCT-Delhi contrary to the judgement and directions of the Supreme Court,” NGT said.

Also, the operations of industries involved in manufacturing of essential services, essential commodities and eatables have been allowed by NGT, which clarified its earlier orders prohibiting industrial activities.