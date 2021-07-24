Odisha CM performs groundbreaking of 11 industrial projects, inaugurates 3 other units

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three industrial units and laid foundation stone for 11 other projects involving a total investment of over ₹1,530 crore.
These projects, ranging from the renewable energy sector, metal and downstream, textile and apparel, fertiliser to plastic and food processing, will create employment opportunities for 3,773 people.
Some of the leading companies that are promoting these projects include Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd, IFFCO, Supreme Industries and Britannia Industries Ltd.
“Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India. My government’s stable policy has enabled the growth of industries in the State,” Patnaik said after inaugurating the three projects.
He also thanked Odisha-based industries for their CSR activities and partnering with the State government not only in economic development but also in discharging social responsibility.
During the raging second wave of Covid-19, the country was witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen and Odisha supported other States in supplying the life-saving gas, he said.
Several industries of Odisha came forward to produce medical oxygen and supply tankers, cylinders and crucial accessories, Patnaik said.
The three projects, which were inaugurated during the day, are a solar power plant in Bolangir by Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd, an aluminium dross refining unit at Banjari in Jharsuguda by Runaya Refining LLP and a garment manufacturing facility at Chhatabar in Khurda district by Wild Lotus Fashions.
This apart, groundbreaking for 11 other projects was also performed.
