Odisha to get people’s views for new health policy

As the Odisha government is in the process of formulating the State Health Policy and Vision for 2025, chief district medical officers have been asked to collect suggestions from the people, the State Health Minister has said.

Feedback and suggestions are required from the people, especially from the grassroots level, to provide quality health service to all, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das said. The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to all residents of the State.

No one will be deprived of free treatment as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has promised healthcare for all, Das said while addressing a conference of chief district medical officers here on Wednesday.

Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-day action plan for ensuring quality health service to all.