Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and senior government officials attended the meeting as Modi took stock of the situation.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the site of the accident and also the Cuttack Hospital where the injured are being treated.

At least 261 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

