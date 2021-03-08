Oil prices keep RS on the boil

The Opposition raised the issue of rising prices of petroleum products in Rajya Sabha forcing Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House for the day without transacting any government business. Bills, including the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, was listed for the day. Naidu said he is not taking any stern action against the MPs, who shouted slogans and stormed to the well of the House, as Monday was the first day of the second part of the budget session.

The newly appointed leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had given a notice demanding a discussion on the issue of increase in the prices of petroleum products by suspending rest of the business. Naidu, however, did not approve this and said it can be discussed during the discussion on Appropriation Bill and demands for grants on ministries concerned. The Opposition did not relent and the House had to be adjourned first at around 10.05 am till 11 am and then till 1 pm. When disruptions continued, the House got adjourned for the day after 1 pm.

Immediate discussion

Pressing his demand for an immediate discussion, Kharge said in the House that petrol prices are nearly ₹100 per litre and diesel prices are more than ₹80 per litre. “LPG rates have also increased and all petroleum products have gone up,” he said and added that there has been nearly 820 per cent increase in the prices of petrol and around 258 per cent in excise duty after 2014.

Naidu reminded Kharge that Rule 267, that provides for suspension of other businesses, is at the discretion of the Chair. “I have gone through it. There are enough opportunities to debate including during discussion on the Appropriation Bill. Still you are a senior and Leader of the Opposition, you have given a notice and I have allowed you to mention the subject. You have rightly mentioned the subject and we will leave it there,” Naidu said and urged the opposition to allow the House to function.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will function as per the old time, 11 am to 6 pm, from Tuesday. Such a decision was taken apparently to cut short the number of days of the second part of the budget session keeping in view of the elections to five Assemblies. Members will be allowed to sit in the chamber and in the galleries with some distancing.

Apart from the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill are also listed in the Upper House for discussion and passage.

Earlier, Naidu allowed women members in the House to speak on the International Women’s Day. He also congratulated Kharge for being nominated as the leader of Opposition. Later, talking to reporters, Kharge said the Congress will continue to raise the issue of price rise in the House.