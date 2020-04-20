Ola launches Ola Emergency service in Mumbai for non-Covid medical trips

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Ola rolled out its Ola Emergency service in Mumbai on Monday, to help people with non-Covid related medical trips.
The service is now available across 15 cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.
The service facilitates emergency trips to hospitals fornon-COVID medical reasons such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy and for immediate medical needs such as injuries.
Users can book a cab by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category on theplatform and enter the drop location from the list of available hospitals in the city. The platform only allows trips to and from homes to hospitals under this service. Ola has listed over 200 hospitals across Mumbai on its app.
The company said the cabs have essential protective equipment including masks and sanitizers. The services are operated by specially trained driver-partners who follow proper sanitary measures in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, it further said. Customers will be charged a nominal fare to compensate drivers for their services.
Anand Subramanian, an Ola spokesperson said, “The response to Ola Emergency since its launch less than two weeks ago has been very encouraging. Thousands of citizens have availed of the service and we continue to receive requests from across the country to enable this service. The service will also help provide an economic lifeline to many driver-partners whose incomes have taken a hit in the past few weeks.”
Earlier this week, Ola offered its technology platform ‘Ola CONNECTS’ (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) to Governments. The platform can help the government and other authorities build technology solutions in order to better combat the pandemic, it said.
