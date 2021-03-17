Ola provides free Covid-19 vaccination to its employees and their dependants

Ola on Wednesday announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all employees and dependants.

The vaccination drive will also be extended to all the direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors of the company and their immediate dependants including spouse, kids and parents, comprising more than 24,000 people. The vaccination drive will be over and above Ola's existing medical insurance policy.

The company is partnering with relevant authorities to conduct the vaccination drive. The vaccination will be offered on a voluntary basis. Ola will provide requisite infrastructure and logistics for the vaccination with the drive being conducted across all the geographies it operates in globally.

Ola will start extending end-to-end support to those applicable starting with the ones above the age of 60 and those who are 45+ with co-morbidities. It will expand this process to include the rest as soon as the government rolls out the next phase of the vaccination drive.

Varun Dubey, Ola Spokesperson, said, “At Ola, we prioritise the health and well-being of not only our employees but also our extended family who work directly with us including advisors and consultants. While this vaccine is voluntary, it is also one of the most effective tools to fight against Covid-19. As the government gears up for the next phase of the vaccination drive, we encourage all our employees and their families to opt for the vaccine and fight against Covid-19.”

Ola has played an integral role in Covid protection in the workforce and had set up a Covid Action Task Force last year to undertake multiple precautionary measures to ensure safety and well-being of all employees. In addition to the installation of world-class technologies such as thermal sensing camera, AI-based face mask identification, smartphone based entry and exit system, Ola has been actively conducting Smart Sample testing on a regular basis to curb potential spread of the virus.