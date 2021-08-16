Olectra wins order for 50 electric buses from Gujarat’s GSRTC

Olectra Greentech has received the letter of award from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for supply of 50 nine-meter electric buses.

The supply will be on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX basis for a period of ten years. The Hyderabad-based company, part of the diversified infrastructure company MEIL, will deliver them over a period of 12 months. The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period.

“With this new order, our order book size has grown to around 1,350 buses. We are already operating buses in Surat. With this latest order, the fleet size will go up to 250 Electric buses in Gujarat,” KV Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech Ltd, said in a statement.

The buses have a seating capacity of 33 passengers+driver and come with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an emergency button, USB Sockets.

The lithium-ion battery-powered buses have a range of 180-200 kms per charge based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The buses have a regenerative braking system which recovers part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 3-4 hours.