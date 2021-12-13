Omicron may outpace Delta due to community transmission: WHO

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs, said the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest update on the highly-mutated variant.

The development comes even as the UK reported the first death of a person infected with the Omicron variant. In fact, late on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cautioned the country of a “tidal wave” of infections due to Omicron, raising their alertness levels up a notch. The UK has also brought forward its booster shots programme, including covering everyone over 18 years from Monday. The Omicron emergency was called as cases were seen doubling every two to three days in the UK, the PM indicated.

Growth advantage

Meanwhile, in its update based on “current limited evidence” on Omicron, the WHO said it appeared to have a growth advantage over Delta. “It is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low, but also appears to spread more quickly than the Delta variant in other countries where the incidence of Delta is high such as in the United Kingdom.”

However, the UN health agency said it remained uncertain on whether Omicron’s observed rapid growth rate in countries with high levels of population immunity was related to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility, or a combination of both.

With its high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike protein, the key concerns involving Omicron were to do with the variant’s transmissibility, how well vaccines and prior infection protected against infection, transmission, clinical disease and death, and on how virulent the variant was compared to other variants, said the WHO. Reiterating the limited data available on the clinical severity of Omicron, the agency said: “While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than Delta, and all cases reported in the EU/EEA to date have been mild or asymptomatic, it remains unclear to what extent Omicron may be inherently less virulent.”

Severity profile

Even as multiple studies are going public on the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron, the WHO said more data was needed to understand the severity profile. “There are limited available data and no peer-reviewed evidence on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron. Preliminary evidence and the considerably altered antigenic profile of the Omicron spike protein suggest a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron.”

Further, the WHO said preliminary evidence indicated that reinfection had increased in South Africa, possibly associated with humoral (antibody-mediated) immune evasion. In addition, preliminary evidence from a few studies of limited sample size have shown that sera obtained from vaccinated and previously infected individuals “had lower neutralisation activity ...than with any other circulating VOCs (variant of concern) of SARS-CoV-2 and the ancestral strain”, it explained.

On a more optimistic note, the WHO said effective therapeutic interventions for the management of patients with severe or critical Covid associated with the Omicron variant included corticosteroids, and interleukin 6 receptor blockers, among others. “However, monoclonal antibodies will need to be tested individually, for their antigen binding and virus neutralisation and these studies should be prioritised,” it added.