Omicron spikes it again for hoteliers, restaurateurs

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
With night curfews and other curbs on celebrations in several States in the wake of rising concerns around Omicron, the widely anticipated recovery of the hospitality and restaurants industry has hit a speed-breaker.
Night curfews have been imposed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat (in some parts), while Odisha and Karnataka have cracked down on celebrations leaving hoteliers and restaurateurs chalking up losses “expected to run into crores”.
According to Pradeep Shetty, Secretary, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, December is seen as a “good month” for the industry in terms of revenues. “But now there is uncertainty all over again. Typically, a few hundred crores go in as capital investment (for the industry) and it seems with these curbs, recovery of such investments towards manpower (new hiring), renovations, and so on will fall apart,” he told BusinessLine; adding that “Some resorts and hotels are already seeing cancellations.”
The full impact of these cancellations is expected to be clear after December 26, a senior hotel executive said, adding that there are requests for shift in venue to areas where there are fewer curbs.
While resorts in and around Lonavala (in Maharashtra) and a few “party destinations” saw “some cancellations”, there is a shift in venues towards areas where there are relaxations still like Goa, the Andamans (which has achieved 100 per cent double vaccination), and destinations in the east (Gangtok and Darjeeling).
According to Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, “We have seen a significant increase in bookings for beach destinations like Goa and the Andamans in December where most hotels are almost sold out. Travellers are opting for these destinations to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Additionally, advance bookings for January-February have also seen a jump of 15 per cent,” he said.
For the restaurant industry, curbs during Christmas-New Year has come as a big setback. Sagar Daryani, Vice-President, National Restaurant Association of India, said the last week of December is crucial for the restaurant industry in terms of revenues and footfalls. “The imposition of night curfew in several States as well as capacity restrictions in the key markets of Delhi and Mumbai during this festival period come as a double whammy for the industry,” he added
Daryani, who is also Co-Founder of Wow! Momos, also said that various States have different kind of restrictions causing ambiguity and hence becoming challenging for national chains to navigate through the curbs. For instance: not all States are allowing food delivery even during the night curfew period.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
This smart strategy cuts interest rate risk
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...