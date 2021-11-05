National

On Deepavali day, Chennai reports higher air, noise pollution than in 2020

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on November 05, 2021

With low visibility due to smog , motorists had a tough time in Chennai on Thursday night   -  Velankanni Raj B

The Air quality Index (AQI) was found to be very poor in all monitoring stations in Chennai on Deepavali. Ambient noise level ranged from 55 to 66 decibel - dB(A) on Wednesday pre-Deepavali and 69 to 79 dB(A) on Thursday.

It was observed that the values were little higher for the Deepavali-2021 than 2020, according to a report by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

High relative humidity

The increase in air pollution level and AQI values are mainly due to high relative humidity (90 per cent and above) and low wind speed and heavy bursting of crackers during the permitted time, the report said.

The report of the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) survey revealed that there was substantial increase in the values of PM10 (particulate matter below 10 microns) and PM2.5 (less than 2.5 microns) parameters in the five monitoring stations in the city compared to 2020.

The PM10 values ranged from 187 to 283 ug/m3 on Deepavali against the prescribed standard of 100 ug/m PM2.5. The PM10 and PM2.5 values are above National Ambient Air standards prescribed in all the stations on Deepavali.

The gaseous pollutant namely SO2 (sulphur dioxide) and NO2 (nitrogen oxide) were found to be well within the prescribed standard (80 ug/mo), the report said.

Manual monitoring

Based on the Supreme Court’s direction and the Central Pollution Control Board, the TNPCB conducted manual monitoring in five different locations in Chennai - Besant Nagar, T’ Nagar, Nungambakkam, Triplicane and Sowcarpet - to monitor the impact of Deepavali celebrations on Ambient Air Quality and also Noise pollution levels in Chennai, the report said.

Location

Deepavali 2021

Deepavali 2020

PM10

PM2.5

SO2

NO2

PM10

PM2.5

SO2

NO2

Besant Nagar (R)

187

175

12

26

52

37

12

22

T Nagar (R)

280

231

13

28

72

32

11

24

Nungambakkam (R)

283

210

11

26

59

34

14

25

Tiruvallikenni (R)

267

222

14

26

111

59

10

21

Sowcarpet (C)

268

257

17

31

100

51

13

28

Source: TNPCB

R - Residential

C - Commercial

Published on November 05, 2021

air pollution
Chennai
