One billion Covid vaccinations: Celebrations spark off across the country

As India achieves an important landmark of one billion vaccine doses administered on Thursday, celebrations sparked off across the country with government ministries and people from different parts of the country joining to become a part of the history being created.

Sea ports at all coastal States from Gujarat to West Bengal will sound off the celebrations by hooting of ships anchored at the ports all at a pre-decided time. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to illuminate all important ASI monuments across the State as a mark of the celebrations.

From in the historic Cellular Jail in Andaman Nicobar Islands to Minicoy lighthouse in Lakshadweep islands and from St Angelo Fort at Kannur in Kerala to Nurpur Fort in Himachal Pradesh as many as 100 ASI monuments will be illuminated to mark the occasion.

Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, will see about five ASI monuments being illuminated that includes Srinagar Circle, Shankaracharya Temple, Ancient Fort among others.

Also, for other events various Central government ministries are planning to connect with local flavours to seize the moment of celebrations by roping in artists including dancers and artisans across 100 districts. There is also voluntary participation from the public in joining the nation’s excitement.

In Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area, Milan Shah, a PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner has voluntarily announced free medical kit for every “fully-vaccinated visitor” at his store. “This is a moment of pride for our nation. So as a gesture of appreciation for those who have taken both the doses, we are giving free medical kits to every visitor. The offer is for two days till we achieve 100 crore mark,” he said.

Shah receives about 500 average visitors on a daily basis to his PM Jan Aushadhi kendra. The medical kit that he gifts includes a mask, sanitiser, pain reliever, multi-vitamins, basic generic medicines for cough, fever etc.

The diamond city of Surat, known for its foodie residents, has a fast-food joint Yellow Peas giving free “Locho” – a famous snack of the city – to first 100 customers on showing certificate of both doses.

At the religious and pilgrimage sites in Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, plans are being worked out to offer free ropeway ride to fully-vaccinated people. These will include Junagadh, Ambaji, Pavagadh in Gujarat, Maa Mansadevi, Chandidevi in Haridwar and Malampuzha, Jayayupara ropeway in Kerala.

India completed 100 billion vaccine doses within 276 days since the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccination drive since January 16, 2021. The vaccinations were conducted in phased manner with priority accorded to frontline workers, healthcare workers, senior citizens above 45 years of age and later for the junior population of 18-45 age group.

As on Thursday morning, India administered total 100,00,15,714 doses, that includes 78.83 crore first dose and 29.16 crore as second dose. Of the total vaccinations, Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield is administered to 87.93 crore and 11.40 crore received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Of the total vaccinations, the 18-44 year group received the maximum 55.44 crore doses, followed by the 45-60 group at 26.96 crore and 17.03 crore doses administered to the 60+ age group, the COWIN dashboard data showed as on Thursday.