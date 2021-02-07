One crore saplings plantation programme to take place on February 17 in Telangana

Green India Challenge has called for the plantation of 'One Crore' saplings (koti vrukshaarchana) on February 17. This is a day before the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, also known as KCR.

The One Crore plantation programme was initiated by the Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The poster for the event was launched by TRS Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in the presence of Ministers Mahamood Ali ,Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Rajay Sabha MP Santosh.

KT Rama Rao requested the public representatives, of all levels across the State, to participate in the event and make it successful. He appreciated Party General Secretary and MP Santosh for taking up this initiative.

Minister Mahamood Ali stated that the programme should be taken up by all the Sarpanches and that the villages should coordinate with the various departments of the Panchayat Raj as well as the Forest Department for the purpose.

As part of the Green India Challenge, the participants will be awarded the "Vanamali".

The organisers, in a statement, said that the One Crore Saplings Plantation Programme will begin at 10 am on February 17 and conclude within an hour.