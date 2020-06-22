One-fourth of all 8,000 Covid cases in Telangana reported in last four days

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch review: Versatility meets power
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
A sharp raise in Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana has triggered apprehension. About 2,100 cases, or one-fourth of all Covid positive cases reported so far in Telangana, were reported in the last four days.
Over 85 per cent of them came from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), covering nearly 30 Assembly constituencies.
On Sunday, Telangana reported 730 positive cases, the highest in a single day for the State, while the total number of cases so far touched the 7,800-mark.
In the preceding three days, the State reported 546,499 and 352 cases, respectively, taking the number of total cases in the last four days to 2,127 cases.
The State, however, attributed the increase to lifting of norms from June 1. After keeping the testing numbers to about 500 (or less) a day for months, the Telangana Government has finally agreed to increase the numbers last week. The State drew flak from various quarters for its rigid policy, limiting the tests only to the symptomatic primary contacts.
This, they alleged, was to keep the number of Covid cases artificially low. Finally, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took the decision to conduct 50,000 tests in 7-10 days in the 30 constituencies, covering the GHMC area. The reason for the focus on the GHMC area is quite evident. Out of the 2,100 cases reported in the last four days, the GHMC area clocked 1,750 cases.
As the State increased testing numbers, it began to witness a spurt in positive cases. During the last four days, the State tested 11,000 samples.
The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have been alleging that the State has failed in tackling the problem. They alleged that the Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre to treat the Covid patients, is not equipped well to address the problem.
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender denied the allegations, saying that the State has been following ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines.
“It is not correct to say that we are ill-equipped. We made 17,000 beds, including 5,000 beds with oxygen support, ready for Covid patients. Only 6 per cent of the beds are occupied,” he said.
He blamed the Centre; “We asked for 1,000 ventilators but we got only 50,” he said.
While the death rate (among Covid patients) nationally is at 3.25 per cent, the rate in the State is lower, at 3 per cent, he pointed out.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
Invest in a low-cost index fundto achieve your goals with a reasonable degree of certainty
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...