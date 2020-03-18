One held for selling cow urine and dung as cure for coronavirus

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
A 50-year-old Sheikh Mahmud Ali from Hooghly, West Bengal, was held by the police on Tuesday after he was caught selling cow urine and dung as a cure to the novel coronavirus.
The milk trader was produced before the court on the same day and was remanded in four-day judicial custody, as per media reports.
According to a senior police officer in Hooghly district mentioned in the Indian Express report, Ali has been charged under sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. All the sections are non-bailable.
Mahmud was allegedly selling cow urine of Indian cows at ₹500 per litre , while for the jersey, he was charging ₹400 per litre at a roadside stall at Dankuni.
The case was registered in connection with a “gaumutra (cow urine) party” thrown by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader at Jorasanko. A Home Guard of the Kolkata Police, who lodged the complaint, said he was misled by the organizers who passed him cow urine as “charanamrita” or ambrosia.
The police have registered the case under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abettor present when the crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code and have started an investigation, Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted that selling cow urine is not a crime. He added that he has also consumed cow urine many a time to reap benefits. He believes that it is just a drama for restraining people from selling cow urine, and those who have faith in the urine will continue consuming it.
The BJP reorganized a ‘drink cow urine’ program at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday. Local BJP leaders drank cow urine to spread the message of its usefulness to combat Covid-19. They also worshipped cows and offered their prayers, Indian Express reported.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...