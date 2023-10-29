At least one person was killed and more than 30 with five critically wounded in a bomb explosion on Sunday morning at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi where a meeting of Jehovah Witness believers was taking place.

According to the police, multiple blasts were reported at the site but the cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed. Those injured have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and private hospitals in the area. The explosions were reported shortly after 9.30 in the morning during a regional meeting of the believers. Police suspect that a bomb blast occurred at the centre.

According to witnesses, three explosions took place inside the convention hall at around 9.45 am. The explosions occurred seconds after the end of a prayer of the day’s event.

Terming the blast as “unfortunate”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation is being viewed seriously, and the Kerala DGP and other senior police officers are on their way to the blast site.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service. A few of the injured have suffered serious burn. All medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals, he said.

Any information about the nature of the blast or if anyone was behind it was not known presently, he added.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast.

It is reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister and took stock of the situation. Shah has also reportedly directed anti-terror agencies NSG and NIA to send teams to Kerala to assist State government.

Meanwhile MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “The incident of the bomb blast in a prayer meeting of the Christian community in Kochi is a shocking incident. It is disturbing to note that Kerala is becoming a place where such incidents are happening which are considered a terrorist act. The Home Minister has already spoken to the chief minister of Kerala. I also had a telephone call with the CM.... The central agencies have already started the inquiry regarding this incident. I am sure that they will go to the details of the incident and find out who and what are the reasons for this and who are behind this incident. I would like to appeal to the state government to provide all sorts of medical assistance to the injured. We will wait for the details of the investigations to come out and then we will take the next steps.”

