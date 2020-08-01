One Nation One Card scheme kickstarted in four more states

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that the Department of Food & Public Distribution has enabled the integration of four additional states Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand to the One Nation One Ration Card scheme from Saturday. With this move, the Central government scheme has now been enabled in 24 States/UTs.
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan reviewed the progress of implementation of this scheme on Saturday. The Ministry aims to integrate the remaining states/UTs to the scheme by March next.
"With this, about 65 crores (80 per cent) of total NFSA population is now potentially enabled for receiving food grains anywhere in these States/UTs through national portability of ration cards," the official statement added.
The One Nation One Ration Card scheme aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country, by implementing nation-wide portability of ration cards.
Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries get the option to lift their entitled quota of food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice, anywhere in the country by using their existing ration card with biometric /Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs, the statement added.
