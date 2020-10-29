One-third of workforce keen on innovative video-conferencing solutions at work: Survey

One- third of the workforce is keen on their organisations investing in innovative video-conferencing technology to enable hybrid workstyles, according to a survey by Barco, a global leader in visualisation and collaboration solutions.

The survey said that globally, over half of the workforce wants to see meeting room technology designed for more usability and connectivity in the next year. Also, 56 per cent of the global employees are looking for apps that enable users to join a video conference in one click; while 67 per cent think Artificial Intelligence should be in place to provide feedback on participants and their engagement in meetings.

It further emphasised the need for a hybrid workplace, with 77 per cent of Indian white-collar employees finding remote work less enjoyable, with 49 per cent missing office social life and feeling left out while working from home.

Hybrid meetings

“Our new research depicts that the future of the workplace is not remote, but hybrid. While Indians value family time greatly, with 65% of the respondents stating this as a major benefit of working from home, they are now ready to head back to office,” said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The study shows that most employees think the world is already returning to normalcy, post-Covid, with the number of remote-only meetings expected to drop significantly and hybrid meetings set to become the norm.

ALSO READ Employee needs to guide future workplace design: Report

“To survive, rebuild and eventually thrive again in the post-pandemic world, businesses will need to invest in new technologies, redesign or at least reconfigure their office spaces and give their employees the tools they need to work in the best way possible, no matter where they are located or how they choose to connect,” said Lieven Bertier, Segment Marketing Director Workplace, Barco.

The research was based on an international study of 1,750 white collar workers who do an ‘Office’ job (even if not currently present in the office). The sample consists of 250 employees from seven countries: UK, US, Australia, India, France, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.