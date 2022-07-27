Only 6% of the total active Covid patients in Maharashtra are hospitalised: Govt

The status report on Covid-19 released by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday states that, as of July 25, out of 17,534 active Covid-19 patients, only 6.12 per cent of patients are hospitalised with 94 per cent of patients having nominal symptoms of Covid-19. About 270 patients are in serious condition, and 169 are in ICU. While 39 patients are on ventilators, 130 are on oxygen.

Last month on June 25, Maharashtra had more than 25,000 active Covid-19 patients while on July 25, the number of active patients went down to 14,000. As of July 26, Pune had the highest number of active Covid-19 patients (4,798) followed by Mumbai (1,805) and Nagpur (1,545). These are the only three districts that have more than 1,000 active Covid-19 patients.

On an average, over 35,000 tests are being conducted in the State, and Pune district has highest (18.06 per cent) positivity rate followed by Nagpur (14.51 per cent) and Akola (9.60 per cent).

Vaccination drive

In the category of people aged between 18 and above, 92.46 per cent have taken only one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 77.68 per cent have received two doses. In the age group of 15-18, about 66.45 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine. Overall 55,90,172 people have taken the booster dose.